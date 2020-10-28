Oprah to host virtual town hall with South Carolina voters Thursday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Oprah Winfrey announced plans to host a series of town halls in key states leading up to Election Day. Thursday night, she will address voters in the Palmetto State. These town halls are a part of Oprah’s “OWN THE VOTE” initiative to encourage and support voters across the country.

In addition to local voters, Oprah will be joined by voting rights experts and national thought leaders to ensure that voters have all the resources and information they need before hitting the polls.

The call will take place over Zoom at 8 p.m. The town hall is free and open to the public, but you must register beforehand at zoomwithoprah.com.