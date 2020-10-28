USDA investing $9.5 million in rural community facilities in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $9.5 million for rural community facilities in South Carolina. This comes as part of the USDA’s $871 million investment to improve community facilities in 43 states across the country and Guam.

“Rural America needs safe, modern community infrastructure to help residents and businesses achieve greater prosperity and have access to essential services,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner to rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

The USDA says they are investing in projects nationwide that build or improve community facilities such as schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities. For example, the USDA says the Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports is using their $5.3 million investment to purchase the facility they are currently operating in.

The USDA is accepting applications for these funds. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally

recognized Native American tribes. The USDA says the projects must be in rural areas with a population of less than 20,000. Those interested in applying should contact the state’s USDA Rural Development office at 803-765-5163 or visit their website. A list of guidelines can be found in the USDA’s applicant book for community facility loans.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/sc.