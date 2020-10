Gamecock basketball to host Wofford in December

Frank Martin’s schedule is coming into shape this season.

The Gamecocks will host the Wofford Terriers on Dec. 10 at Colonial Life Arena, according to a schedule released by Wofford Thursday.

USC holds a 34-20 win advantage in the series, but lost the most recent game, 81-61 in Nov. of 2018.

Carolina is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since going all the way to the Final Four in 2017.