Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Overnight, Hurricane Zeta hit the Gulf Coast after making landfall in Louisiana as a category-two storm. It’s now the strongest hurricane to hit the continental U.S. this late in the season in more than a century. At least two fatalities have been reported so far in New Orleans and Biloxi, Mississippi.

Louisiana has been especially hard-hit this hurricane season. Zeta is the third hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in two months. Authorities are preparing for a storm surge of up to 9 feet in Mississippi and Alabama.