Thousands of power outages reported across the state as Hurricane Zeta begins to make impact

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As we deal with these high winds, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported more than 184,000 power outages across the state Thursday morning. Leaders say most of these are in the upstate.

We are seeing more than 1,000 customers out of power in Lexington County. Officials are reminding everyone to treat every down power line as if it is energized. You should avoid any loose or down power lines and report them to your power company.