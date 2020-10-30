Lake Murray Wicked Water Cleanup event kicks off this Halloween

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WOLO) – You have the chance to win some prizes at the Lake Murray Wicked Water Cleanup event this Halloween!

It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can take part in helping clean up the pile-up of trash on various islands on the lake.

Prizes will be given out for the most trash collected, the most unusual find and to whoever does the most recycling.

You need to register first to find out which island you’ll help clean.

Visit the event’s website to register by clicking here.