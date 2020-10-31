No. 20/21 Coastal Dominates Georgia State 51-0

ATLANTA, Ga. – The No. 20/21 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers dominated from the opening kickoff in the 51-0 win over Georgia State on Halloween day in Atlanta, Ga. The shutout win was the first for the Chanticleers since November 2015.

The Chants improve to 6-0 to start the season for only the fourth time in school history while the six wins are the most in a single season in CCU’s four-year FBS history.

The 51 points are the second-most scored by the Chants in a Sun Belt Conference game and the second-most this season behind the 52 points in the win over Arkansas State on Oct. 3.

Coastal’s offense totaled 530 yards on 250 rushing, 280 passing, and had just one turnover, a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

While the offense was putting up points, scoring on eight of the 10 drives in the game, the defense absolutely shut down the GSU offense.

The Panthers led the Sun Belt with an average of 42.0 points per game and ranked 23rd nationally in total offense at 466.5 yards per game entering the contest.

The “Black Swarm” held GSU to just 106 total yards, 76 rushing and 30 passing, posted six three-and-outs, forced six punts, and caused two turnovers.