Casting your ballot on Election Day? Expect to see poll watchers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The democratic and republican parties have both called on their supporters to serve as poll watchers this Election Day. The South Carolina State Election Commission defines a poll watcher as “someone who is appointed by a candidate or a political party to observe the election day procedures in a precinct.” So if you’re heading to the polls on election day, what can you expect?

Poll watchers are permitted to observe polling proceedings but may not talk to voters inside the polling location. Poll watchers must register with a candidate or political party, many of which provide training for poll watchers beforehand.

According to the South Carolina Democratic Party, poll watchers work to make sure that “not a single voter is disenfranchised on election day and that every ballot is cast and counted.”