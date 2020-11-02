Gas prices falling around the nation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Across the country, gas prices have fallen to less than two dollars per gallon.

According to the Oil Price Information Service, in 20 states, a majority of service stations are seeing these lower prices. Many of them are in the southeast and midwest.

Oil prices are said to be falling partly because of concerns over a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices also typically go down as we move into fall and winter.

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas in South Carolina, is $1.84.