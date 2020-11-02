West Columbia Police’s Thanksgiving Food Drive event kicks off this Saturday!

Kenneil Mitchell,

(Courtesy: WCPD/Twitter)

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police Department is hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive event this Saturday and next Saturday.

Officials say it’s being held at the Bi-Lo store on 2349 Augusta Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can drop off your donations at the police station on 200 N. 12th, West Columbia, SC by November 15.

Police are asking you to donate the items listed below:

Primary Items Requested:

  • Gift Cards for purchase of Precooked Ham/Turkey
  • Stuffing
  • Cranberry Sauce

Green Bean Casserole:
– Green Beans
– Fried Onions
– Cream of Mushroom Soup

  • Macaroni & Cheese
  • Mashed Potatoes (Instant)
  • Brown Gravy
  • Jiffy Mix
  • Brown and Serve Rolls

Secondary Items Requested:

  • Juice
  • Kool-Aid
  • Cereal
  • Oatmeal
  • Grits
  • Pop-Tarts
  • Pancake Mix
  • Syrup
  • Peanut Butter & Jelly
