West Columbia Police’s Thanksgiving Food Drive event kicks off this Saturday!
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police Department is hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive event this Saturday and next Saturday.
Officials say it’s being held at the Bi-Lo store on 2349 Augusta Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can drop off your donations at the police station on 200 N. 12th, West Columbia, SC by November 15.
Police are asking you to donate the items listed below:
Primary Items Requested:
- Gift Cards for purchase of Precooked Ham/Turkey
- Stuffing
- Cranberry Sauce
Green Bean Casserole:
– Green Beans
– Fried Onions
– Cream of Mushroom Soup
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Mashed Potatoes (Instant)
- Brown Gravy
- Jiffy Mix
- Brown and Serve Rolls
Secondary Items Requested:
- Juice
- Kool-Aid
- Cereal
- Oatmeal
- Grits
- Pop-Tarts
- Pancake Mix
- Syrup
- Peanut Butter & Jelly