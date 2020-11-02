WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police Department is hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive event this Saturday and next Saturday.

Officials say it’s being held at the Bi-Lo store on 2349 Augusta Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can drop off your donations at the police station on 200 N. 12th, West Columbia, SC by November 15.

Police are asking you to donate the items listed below:

Primary Items Requested:

Gift Cards for purchase of Precooked Ham/Turkey

Stuffing

Cranberry Sauce

Green Bean Casserole:

– Green Beans

– Fried Onions

– Cream of Mushroom Soup

Macaroni & Cheese

Mashed Potatoes (Instant)

Brown Gravy

Jiffy Mix

Brown and Serve Rolls

Secondary Items Requested: