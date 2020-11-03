Muschamp: Collin Hill to start Saturday against No. 7 Texas A&M

After rumors circulated last week that freshman quarterback Luke Doty could start against No.7 Texas A&M this Saturday, head coach Will Muschamp immediately shot that possibility down during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

A reporter asked Muschamp if Collin Hill will start his sixth-straight game this Saturday night. Muschamp immediately responded, “Yes”, adding his staff repped both backups Ryan Hilinski and Doty.

“Ryan and Luke both got a lot of reps and I thought both guys did a nice job continuing to improve and get better,” said Muschamp. “We feel like Collin gives us the best chance to win.”

In five starts, Hill is completing about 62% of his passes for over 1,000 yards and five touchdowns.