Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks to face UConn in February

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks will likely be the frontrunners to win this year’s National Championship, but they’ll get a big test this February.

According to the UConn women’s basketball program, the Gamecocks will visit the Huskies in Storrs, CT on Feb. 8 at Gampel Pavillion. It’s the first of a two-game contract between the schools, scheduled to end in Columbia the following season.

Overall, the Huskies have been overwhelmingly successful against USC, leading the series 8-1. Carolina’s only win came last season at CLA.

The Gamecocks ended the 2019-20 season winning 26-straight games, finishing with a 32-1 record before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.