Newberry picked to finish eighth in preseason poll

“I am excited about coaching this group. We have solid returners that played big roles for us last year in Marcus Ford, TJ Brown, Dayy Dayy McCollum, Callan Low, and Jalen Johnson, said head coach Jason Taylor. “We have returners that didn’t play much last season that we expect great thigs from this year like Robin Bedford, Tai Giger, and Kyle Tierney. We have two transfers in Jason Cudd and Damajae Hicks that we expect great things from.”

“Jason, who after recovering from Covid is still working his way back conditioning wise. He could make a huge immediate impact for us. He gives us size unlike few teams have as well as he’s a great communicator defensively, and he has a nice skill set. I am very confident that a couple of our freshmen will play consistently this season and play consistently well for us. We also have other guys on our roster that are working extremely hard, getting better every single day, and will be good players for us during their time here.”

The Wolves open their season November 21st as they travel to Harrogate, Tenn. to take on preseason favorite and #3 ranked Lincoln Memorial.