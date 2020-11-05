Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic cancelled until 2021

The 45th year for this holiday event has been cancelled due to the pandemic

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Like many of the events that people have been waiting for in 2020, the annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival is joining the list of events that have been forced to cancel because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say they would prefer to forgo the long standing event that was initially set to take place at the SC fairgrounds November 13th -November 15.

“out of an abundance of caution concern for public health and safety, decisions were made to cancel these and other large, indoor public events at the SC State Fairgrounds through the end of the year.”

This would have been the 45th anniversary for the event that brings hundreds of artisans and craftsmen from 20 different states to three states including Columbia where they showcase and sell their creations. Instead, officials say the tradition that has been holding steady for generations will not be held until 2021.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, organizers expressed regret that they have to cancel the family friendly event, but say keeping those that continuously come to the event each year safe is more important.

Updated schedule dates for the Midlands are as follows:

Columbia Spring Classic – March 5-7, 2021

Columbia Christmas Classic – TBD