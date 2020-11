Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Friday South Carolina State University announced its plans for the spring semester.

According to a university spokesperson, Students will begin classes remotely on January 4th of 2021.

A limited number of students will return to campus on January 16th and 17th.

University officials say the decision to limit in person classes and dorm room space was made in accordance with CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID 19.