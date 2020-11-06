SEC releases 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Southeastern Conference released today it’s men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, which for the Gamecocks, is set to begin on Dec. 29 at Kentucky.

South Carolina was approved to host fans at Colonial Life Arena this season with a reduced capacity of approximately 3,500 available seats per game, with ticket pods in groupings of two, four and six seats with approximately six feet of distance between pods. Facial coverings will be required for staff and fans at all times and in all areas of the arena, and patrons will also be required to follow the SEC and University fan safety guidelines.

After opening league play versus the Wildcats, the Gamecocks begin the new year when Texas A&M visits Colonial Life Arena (Wed., Jan. 6), before the Gamecocks head to Ole Miss for a Saturday matchup on Jan. 9. Carolina will host Tennessee (Tue., Jan. 12), before a pair of road matchups at LSU (Sat., Jan. 16) and Missouri (Tue., Jan. 19).

The Gamecocks begin a two-game homestand on Sat., Jan. 23 vs. Auburn, before hosting Georgia in the first of two meetings between the two schools for a mid-week contest on Wed., Jan. 27. Two straight on the road, at Vanderbilt (Sat., Jan. 30) and at Florida (Wed., Feb. 3) are up next for the Gamecocks, before a three-game homestand will see Carolina host Mississippi State (Sat., Feb. 6), Alabama (Tue., Feb. 9) and Ole Miss (Sat., Feb. 13).

The final stretch of the season begins with the return trip to Knoxville to face the Vols on Tue., Feb. 16, before Missouri visits Colonial Life Arena that Saturday (Feb. 20). Carolina concludes the season at Mississippi State (Wed., Feb. 24) and at Georgia (Sat., Feb. 27), and the regular-season finale will feature a home matchup on Tue., March 2 versus Arkansas.

The SEC Tournament returns to the Music City when Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., hosts the event from March 10-14, 2021.

For the 2020-21 season, all men’s basketball seating at Colonial Life Arena will be assigned by a seat selection process, which will begin on Thurs., Nov. 12. Fans who had season tickets for the 2019-20 season or have paid deposits for tickets will be emailed a seat selection time on Fri., Nov. 6, before the seat selection process begins on Nov. 12.

Game times and broadcast information will be released at a later date. Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on South Carolina basketball.

South Carolina’s 2020-21 SEC schedule is below:

Tue., Dec. 29 – at Kentucky

Wed., Jan. 6 – Texas A&M

Sat., Jan. 9 – at Ole Miss

Tue., Jan. 12 – Tennessee

Sat., Jan. 16 – at LSU

Tue., Jan. 19 – at Missouri

Sat., Jan. 23 – Auburn

Wed., Jan. 27 – Georgia

Sat., Jan. 30 – at Vanderbilt

Wed., Feb. 3 – at Florida

Sat., Feb. 6 – Mississippi State

Tue., Feb. 9 – Alabama

Sat., Feb. 13 – Ole Miss

Tue., Feb. 16 – at Tennessee

Sat., Feb. 20 – Missouri

Wed., Feb. 24 – at Mississippi State

Sat., Feb. 27 – at Georgia

Tue., March 2 – Arkansas

March 10-14 – SEC Tournament (Nashville)