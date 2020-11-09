SLED: Suspect charged with attempted murder after officer involved shooting in York County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the suspect involved in an officer involved shooting in York County has been charged with attempted murder.

On Saturday, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office say they were responding to a trespassing call when they went to the home of the person they believed to be involved. Authorities say the deputies were met with gunfire. Investigators say after the deputies and suspect exchanged gunfire, the suspect barricaded himself in his home before ultimately being brought into custody. No injuries have been reported from the incident.

Investigators say Prince Demario Barber, 37, has been charged with two counts of assault and attempted murder. Authorities say Barber was booked at the York County Detention Center.