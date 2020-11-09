Sumter PD: Two men, teen charged in April killing

1/2 Fredron Spann Fredron Spann Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

2/2 Travon Ragin (new) Travon Ragin Courtesy: Sumter Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says two men and a teen are in custody in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Sherrod Carlton Smith.

Police say 19-year-old Fredron Kevan Te Spann and an unnamed 17-year-old were arrested on Friday and charged with murder, armed robbery and attempted breaking and entering an automobile. Police also say Travon Derrell Ragin, 21, who was already in jail on separate shooting charges that left a man paralyzed, is now being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a pistol, armed robbery and attempted breaking and entering an automobile.

According to investigators, the victim was sitting in his parked car with a woman in the back yard of a South Main Street residence on April 3 when he

was shot. Investigators say the suspects were planning to break into the vehicle before they realized it was occupied by Smith and a woman. Authorities say the woman was able to run away, but Smith was shot and killed.