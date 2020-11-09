Sumter Police Department launches investigation after fliers containing a swastika were found on several businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says they are investigating after fliers containing a swastika were found on three businesses in Sumter Monday morning. Authorities say the fliers were discovered and reported by employees at SAFE Federal Credit Union on Lewis Road, First Citizens Bank on Washington Street and Allen Associates on Washington Street.

“This is not who we are,” Chief Russell Roark said of the Sumter community. “Any behavior that jeopardizes the well-being, dignity and safety of this community – its citizens and its businesses – will be investigated to the fullest.”

Investigators say they are working to identify two men who they say may be involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com. Authorities say a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to arrests.