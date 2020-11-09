Texas A&M pauses team activities following positive COVID tests after trip to South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. — Just two days after traveling to Williams-Brice Stadium, the Texas A&M football team announced that team activities would be paused following two positive COVID tests.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that one player and one student workers tested positive Sunday after the trip back from Columbia. The team facility will be shut down as the Aggies go through their contact tracing protocols.

Coach Fisher: We have paused practice activities for the day. Had a couple of positive cases after got back and tested on Sunday. Suspended activity today for safety protocols while we do our contact tracing. — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 9, 2020

This is now the third team South Carolina has played to report COVID cases shortly after playing the Gamecocks. Both Florida and Vanderbilt reported positive tests following their games with South Carolina in October.