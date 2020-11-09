Texas A&M pauses team activities following positive COVID tests after trip to South Carolina
COLLEGE STATION, Tex. — Just two days after traveling to Williams-Brice Stadium, the Texas A&M football team announced that team activities would be paused following two positive COVID tests.
Head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that one player and one student workers tested positive Sunday after the trip back from Columbia. The team facility will be shut down as the Aggies go through their contact tracing protocols.
This is now the third team South Carolina has played to report COVID cases shortly after playing the Gamecocks. Both Florida and Vanderbilt reported positive tests following their games with South Carolina in October.