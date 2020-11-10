Alabama Crimson Tide-LSU Tigers, Texas A&M-Tennessee Volunteers games postponed
The SEC made the announcement Tuesday.
“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”