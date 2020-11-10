American Red Cross honors veteran from Columbia for saving a man’s life

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The American Red Cross is honoring a veteran from Columbia who saved a man’s life on Veterans Day last year. Jon Upton received the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit on Tuesday for using his skills to save a man from choking at a restaurant in Columbia.

The certificate is the highest award given by the Red Cross to a person or a team who saves or sustains a life using the skills learned in a Red Cross training services course.