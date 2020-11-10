Police looking for road rage shooting suspect in the upstate

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver accused of firing a gunshot into a woman’s car during a road rage incident in South Carolina.

The Fort Mill Police Department said in a statement that officers were called to Interstate 77 on Monday morning about the encounter.

The victim, a North Carolina woman, told police a gunshot that was fired into her car went into the passenger side of the vehicle. She says the female driver was speeding behind her when she decreased her speed in an effort to warn about the approaching traffic.

The victim says she exchanged words with the driver before the gunshot was fired into her car.