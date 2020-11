Tractor-trailer crash on I-77 North causes delay in morning commute

1/2 (Courtesy: Trooper David Jones) Tractor-trailer crashes on I-77 North at mile marker 6.

2/2 (Courtesy SCDOT) No injuries reported in tractor-trailer crash on I-77 North.



RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer crash on I-77 North is causing delays this morning.

Troopers say it happened at mile marker 6 after 8 a.m.

Authorities haven’t reported any injuries but some lanes are blocked.

Highway Patrol says expect delays in your morning commute as they work to clean up the wreck.