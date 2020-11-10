West Columbia man sentenced to 35 years for Riversbend murder

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — 28 year old Jamal Coburn will spend the next 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of another man during the summer of 2018. A week long trial ended Monday night with a jury coming to their decision to sentence Coburn to more than 3 decades behind bars.

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard released a statement saying,

“This was an extremely difficult and hard-fought case that took team work. I am grateful for the hard work on the part of the prosecution team and law enforcement in bringing closure to the victim’s family. There were a lot of late nights and a late-night verdict as well, and because of the dedication of our prosecutors and staff, justice was done here in Lexington County.”

Coburn has been convicted for the murder of 29 year old Corey Jamison officials say was gunned down and then pistol whipped him in the head while in the parking lot of the Riverbend Apartment complex (100 block of Riverbend Drive in the West Columbia) in August of 2018.

According to the Solicitor’s Office, Jamison was ambushed by Coburn and another man who has not been identified during an altercation they say took place earlier in the day between Jamison and one of Coburn’s family members. It was nearly a month later, September 19, 2018 when U.S. Marshalls located and then took Coburn into custody in Glendale, Arizona.

During the trial, a witness to the shooting testified that Coburn got out of his car, approached Jamison and shot him on sight, and then beat him in the head with his gun three times and according to the witness tried to shoot him again before taking off. The Solicitor’s Office says Coburn even took the stand during the trial in his own defense and admitted to the shooting but claimed that it happened in self-defense. Coburn also admitted throwing the gun used in the deadly shooting in a pond.