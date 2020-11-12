Boston named AP Preseason All-America

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock sophomore Aliyah Boston was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team, the organization announced today. The reigning National Freshman of the Year and Lisa Leslie Center of the Year, the 6-foot-5 native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, also drew preseason All-America honors from Lindy’s.

Boston stamped her authority on college basketball right out of the gate, posting the first debut-game triple-double in NCAA Div. I history. She broke four South Carolina freshman season records and four program single-game records. In addition to her individual national awards, she was an AP Second-Team All-American, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year and just the second Gamecock to earn All-SEC First-Team honors as a freshman. Boston finished sixth in the nation in field goal percentage (.608) and 21st in blocks per game (2.61). She recorded 13 double-doubles, including seven in 14 games against ranked opponents. Averaging 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for the season, she averaged a double-double in SEC play (13.1 ppg/10.3 rpg) and against ranked opponents (13.0 ppg/10.9 rpg).

The Gamecocks are slated to open the 2020-21 season on Wed., Nov. 25, at Colonial Life Arena against College Charleston.