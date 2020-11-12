Lawson named to media’s preseason All-SEC Second Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock junior guard AJ Lawson was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team by the media, the league office announced on Thursday. Lawson, one of the SEC’s most explosive offensive players, is Carolina’s top returning scorer after pacing the team with 13.4 points per game last season.

The junior from Toronto had 23 double-figure scoring games last season, including six 20-point outings. He had 10 games with three or more assists, dishing out an average of 1.9 per game. Lawson, who is just 196 points away from reaching 1,000 for his career, matched his career high with eight made field goals five times last season. In league games, he averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists and had 13 double-figure scoring games. His top performance in SEC action last season came in Carolina’s road win at Georgia, as he scored 20 behind seven makes from the field, while also dishing out two assists with three steals.

South Carolina continues preseason practice prior to its Nov. 25 exhibition contest at Colonial Life Arena. Details on the exhibition will be released soon.

The full media preseason teams are below:

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky

Trendon Watford – LSU

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Dru Smith – Missouri

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

Yves Pons – Tennessee

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

SEC Player of the Year

Keyontae Johnson – Florida