Santa Cruz Nutritionals expanding operations in Sumter County, creating 164 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released by the Office of the Governor Thursday morning, Santa Cruz Nutritionals (SCN) announced plans to expand operations in Sumter County. The $84 million investment is expected to create 164 new jobs. SCN is a subsidiary of Santa Cruz Healthcare that makes gummy vitamins and other supplements.

SCN’s expansion will be located at 2720 Southgate Drive in Sumter and will feature a 24,000-square-foot packaging and employee facility as well as a 120,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center.

“We are excited to partner with the state of South Carolina, Sumter County and Sumter Economic Development in building and creating the world-class standard for Vitamin, Mineral, Supplement (VMS) gummy manufacturing facilities. This investment serves to grow our capacity to deliver enjoyable health and wellness nutritional supplements. More importantly, it serves our broader mission to holistically improve lives through the innovative products we produce and the growth opportunities they present both for our partners and local community,” said Santa Cruz Healthcare CEO Carlyn Solomon.

The expansion is expected to be completed by December 2024. Those interested in working for SCN should visit their website.