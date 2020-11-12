Trump supporters gather outside statehouse demanding ‘four more years’

The group gathered for the peaceful protest for nearly two hours Wednesday night

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A group of President Donald Trump supporters gathered at the South Carolina State House holding Trump 2020 flags others with American flags. Many of the several dozens of peaceful protests chanting ‘four more years’ to passerby’s for nearly two hours Wednesday night.

Some of the supporters we spoke to say, the president won the election and they’re ready for four more years.

None of dozens at tonight’s rally wanted to speak with us on camera, but off camera did tell us they back the president and are standing behind him.