Edventure Children’s Museum hosts ‘First Responder Appreciation Day’

The free visits will run every Wednesday through the end of the year starting November 18

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — EdVenture Children’s Museum is hosting a free “First Responder Appreciation Day” for every Wednesday until the end of the year.

First Responders and their immediate families are invited to visit the museum for free beginning next Wednesday, November 18-th. Advanced tickets are encouraged through the EdVenture Children’s Museum website and keep in mind a photo ID or a badge must be presented at the point of check-in for identification purposes.

The free admission is valid for the first responder and up to 4 immediate family members. The first responder must be present for the family to visit the museum.