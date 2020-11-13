No. 15 Coastal Carolina football game at Troy postponed

CONWAY, S.C. – No. 15/17 Coastal Carolina’s football game scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 14, at Troy at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala. has been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries to a specific position group within the Troy football program.

Coastal Carolina, Troy, and the Sun Belt Conference are working together to reschedule the game, which will be announced at a later date.

“We are certainly disappointed for our student-athletes with not being able to play this weekend but completely understand the situation,” commented director of athletics Matt Hogue. “We knew there could be interruptions this season as we work through this environment and the right decision was made in regards to health and safety.”

“It is unfortunate that we can’t play this week but the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and coaches, as well as Troy’s, are the number one priority,” stated head coach Jamey Chadwell. “Our team has worked hard all season long and was ready to play. Now we turn our attention to next week.”

The Chanticleers’ (7-0, 5-0 SBC) next scheduled game is at home versus Appalachian State (5-1, 3-0 SBC) on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Noon ET. The sold-out game will be nationally televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.