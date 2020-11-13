S.C. man convicted of slaying, dismembering teen roommate

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man convicted of killing his teenage roommate and disposing of the body has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Christopher Allen Holford, 33, pleaded guilty to murder Thursday in the February 2018 death of 18-year-old Austin Tyler Steele.

Authorities say the two men lived in a mobile home near Lancaster, along with Holford’s 22-year-old wife. The defendant was accused of shooting Steele in the throat before cutting up the body and burying the remains.

A motive wasn’t given, though Holford’s lawyer argued he had sustained trauma in his past and that he had since shown remorse for Steele’s slaying.