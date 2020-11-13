SEC releases women’s basketball schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Preseason No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball got the remainder of its 2020-21 schedule today as the Southeastern Conference announced its league slate. Among the Gamecocks’ eight home SEC games will be two against teams that rank in the top 15 of the AP Preseason Poll and another against border rival Georgia.

The Gamecocks will face preseason No. 11 Kentucky twice as their permanent home-and-home opponents. They will also take on Alabama and LSU twice this season. The conference schedule features three Monday night games, including a battle with preseason No. 14 Arkansas on Jan. 18.

South Carolina’s SEC slate tips off on New Year’s Eve with Ole Miss coming to Colonial Life Arena and closes at preseason No. 13 Texas A&M on Feb. 28. While the defending SEC Champion opens at home, the Gamecocks will play three of their first five on the road. In fact, South Carolina will not play back-to-back home games until February when Missouri and LSU come to town on Feb. 11 and 14. Those games open a stretch that will see Colonial Life Arena host four of the last six regular-season games.

The SEC Tournament returns to Greenville, S.C., for the third-consecutive season with the event tipping off on Wed., Mar. 3, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

In all, the Gamecocks’ 24-game schedule for 2020-21 includes nine games against teams ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25 – at No. 3 UConn (Feb. 8), at No. 6 Mississippi State (Jan. 28), No. 8 NC State (Dec. 3), No. 11 Kentucky (Jan. 10, Feb. 21), at No. 13 Texas A&M (Feb. 28), No. 14 Arkansas (Jan. 18) and vs. No. 21 Gonzaga (Nov. 30). South Dakota (Nov. 28) and Tennessee (Feb. 18) also received votes in the poll.

The women’s basketball television schedule will be announced at a later date, as will times for all games.