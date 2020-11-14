Staley Inks No. 2 Overall Recruit Raven Johnson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Raven Johnson has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks. The Atlanta, Ga., native will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

“Raven is the ultimate point guard,” Staley said. “She’s a two-way player in her presence on both sides of the floor as the lead guard, understanding where everybody needs to be and unafraid and unapologetic about telling people where they need to be. We couldn’t ask for a better point guard, and she’s really just scratching the surface. Her work ethic will definitely set her apart from everybody else. When I watched her play, she made her mark on defense. She takes no prisoners and is unafraid to take on a challenge.”

A 5-foot-8 guard, Johnson is ranked No. 2 overall in the Class of 2021 and the top point guard in the group. Earlier this week she was among the 50 players named to the watch list for 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for High School Girls Player of the Year.

Named Georgia 7A Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal Constitution the last two seasons, she was the organization’s All-Classifications Player of the Year in 2020 as well. After leading her Westlake High School team to its third straight state championship as the only player to start in all three finals, she was named 2020 Georgia Miss Basketball by the Atlanta Tip-Off Club. Her 15.0 points, 3.9 assists and 4.3 steals per game all led her team last season.

In Johnson’s first three seasons, Westlake has a 90-4 record and is undefeated against opponents from the state of Georgia. The 2019-20 team was the most dominant of the three championship campaigns, winning its five playoff games by an average of 32 points. Johnson was one of 18 finalists for USA Basketball’s 2019 Women’s U16 National Team.

Johnson joins fellow Georgian Sania Feagin (Ellenwood, Ga./Forest Park) and Bree Hall (Dayton, Ohio/Wayne HS) in Staley’s 2021 signing class.