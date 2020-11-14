State House Christmas tree covered in lights, ready to shine

The State House tree will be lit during the 54th annual Governor's Carollighting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) -It is going to start to look more like the holidays at the State House.

13,000 lights have been officially wrapped around the State Christmas tree, along with a star tree-topper.

The tree will be officially lit at the Governors Carolighting Sunday, November 22nd.

Due to covid-19, the Carolighting event will be at reduced capacity, limited to 125 people.