35th Annual Vista Lights kicks off this week in Columbia!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s time to get into the holiday spirit with the 35th Annual Vista Lights event this week!

It goes from Monday to Sunday at the Congaree Vista from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Due to the pandemic, the Vista Guild won’t host a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, but the Vista tree outside of River Runner Outdoor Center will be lit all week for your holiday photos.

More than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will safely open their doors to showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes, where COVID-19 protocols are in place for your safety. You can also make plans to visit Santa at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center’s ‘A Holiday to Remember’. The event will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will feature a kid zone, a holiday market, stage performances and holiday concessions.

For more information on multiple Vista Lights events and shops, visit Vista Columbia’s website by clicking here.

You can also call the Congaree Vista Guild at (803) 269-5946.