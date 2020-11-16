Gamecock cornerback Jaycee Horn opts out of the remainder of 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An already struggling South Carolina defense will now be finishing the 2020 season without its best player.

Less than 24 hours after receiving the news that Will Muschamp was relieved of his duties, Gamecock junior cornerback Jaycee Horn announced on social media that he will be opting out of the remaining three games on the schedule and preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

I told em it was my turn… I’m guessing that the time here. All Luv! #Chosen1 #SEATBELT pic.twitter.com/dSwkIFz2JB — Jaycee Horn (@jayceehorn_10) November 16, 2020

Horn has been projected to go as early as the first round next year, and made national headlines with his two-interception game against Auburn earlier this season.

He finishes his career at South Carolina with 101 total tackles, 25 passes defended, two interceptions, two fumbles forced, and seven tackles for loss.