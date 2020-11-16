Georgia-South Carolina game time, network announced

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Georgia Bulldogs under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 28, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. Game time for the 2020 home finale has been set for 7:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network. It will be the fifth-consecutive night game for Carolina.

The Gamecocks will be trying to make it two in a row against their SEC Eastern Division rivals after knocking off the third-ranked Dawgs by a 20-17 score in overtime in Athens in 2019. Georgia holds a 51-19-2 advantage in the all-time series, including a 21-10-2 lead when playing in Columbia, but the teams have split the last 10 games evenly.

The Gamecocks (2-5) will host Missouri (2-3) at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Nov. 21, while the No. 13/11 Bulldogs (4-2) will face Mississippi State (2-4) in a 7:30 pm start on Saturday in Athens.

Here is the entire SEC television schedule for Saturday, Nov. 28:

Kentucky at Florida Noon ESPN

Arkansas at Missouri Noon SEC Network

Auburn at Alabama 3:30 pm CBS

Mississippi State at Ole Miss 4 pm SEC Network

LSU at Texas A&M 7 pm ESPN

Georgia at South Carolina 7:30 pm SEC Network

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 7:30 pm SEC Network Alternate