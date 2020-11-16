WATCH: Mike Bobo, players share reactions to Will Muschamp’s firing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In last week’s media availability before the Ole Miss game, Gamecock tight end Nick Muse said that he would “take a bullet” for coach Muschamp if the opportunity arose.

While slightly hyperbolic, that statement captured the sentiments of nearly every player in the locker room as they’ve watched social media call for their head coach’s job over the past three weeks.

“He was more than a football coach, he taught me a lot about life,” defensive lineman Jabari Ellis said. “He came in fighting for his players, and he left fighting for his players.”

Today, Ellis and Collin Hill shared why coach Muschamp meant so much to them personally, and interim head coach Mike Bobo shared his reaction when he heard the news from last night.