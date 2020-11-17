68-year-old SC man arrested in Arkansas after 105 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

CONWAY, AR (WOLO) – Police in Arkansas have arrested a South Carolina man after officers found 105 pounds of marijuana in a car during a traffic stop.

According to Conway Police, an officer noticed a vehicle traveling in the center lane of I-40 constantly drifting back and forth into the right lane. He pulled the driver over and saw an open container of alcohol and noticed the smell of marijuana.

Searching the car, the officer found three large trash bags and a box labeled “bed frame.” Inside the bags and the box were vacuumed sealed containers of marijuana. The street value of the marijuana is around $315,000.

James Jenkins, 68, of Johns Island faces several charges including possession of a controlled substance￼, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and improper lane change.