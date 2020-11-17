Aaron Sterling, Brad Johnson to miss remainder of season with injuries

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A rough 48-hour stretch for the Gamecocks continues to get worse.

After announcing that four members of the defense would be opting out of the rest of 2020, including star defensive backs Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, interim head coach Mike Bobo also announced that defensive linemen Aaron Sterling and Brad Johnson will miss the final three games due to injuries.

Bobo announces that Aaron Sterling and Brad Johnson are out the remainder of the season with injuries. This South Carolina defense is absolutely decimated right now. — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) November 17, 2020

Sterling, a senior from Atlanta, only appeared in four games this season. He totaled 0.5 sacks and nine total tackles after recording six sacks and 40 tackles last year.

Johnson, a junior from Pendleton, S.C., saw action in every game except Ole Miss this season. He finishes with eight total tackles on the year.