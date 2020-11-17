Israel Mukuamu opts out of remainder of 2020 season to prepare for NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than 24 hours after Jaycee Horn announced he would forgo the rest of the season and prepare for the NFL Draft, his counterpart in the Gamecock secondary made a similar announcement.

Today, junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu shared on social media that he would sit out the final three games of the season in preparation for the next level.

Both of these announcements come in the wake of the firing of Will Muschamp. Mukuamu and Horn were both vocal in their support of their head coach in previous weeks as his job security was called into question on social media.

Mukuamu put his name on the map with his three-interception performance in South Carolina’s upset over No. 3 Georgia last year, and has been projected — like Horn — to go as early as the first round in next year’s NFL Draft.

The junior finishes his career as a Gamecock with seven interceptions, 86 total tackles, 17 passes defended, and four tackles for loss.