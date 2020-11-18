Coastal coach addresses rumors he’s a candidate at South Carolina

Coastal Carolina football coach Jamey Chadwell responded to rumors Wednesday that he’s being considered for the head coaching job at South Carolina, just three days after the firing of former coach Will Muschamp.

Coastal is 7-0 for the first since time 2015, when the program was still in the FCS. (the Chanticleers finished 9-3 that season.)

“I have not (thought about it), and I think any time you speak on a rumor, obviously they’re rumors for a reason because there’s not much truth to them,” Chadwell said Wednesday. I think any time that happens that’s more just a compliment of your players and the coaches and the things they’ve been able to accomplish. I told the team that the other day, I said, ‘These are rumors and if there’s something true with it, I’ll tell you.’”

Coastal’s 7-game winning streak is the program’s longest since an 8-game win streak that spanned over the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner indicated Monday he’d like an offensive-minded head coach, which would put Chadwell as a legitimate candidate for the Gamecocks’ job. Coastal is averaging 40.3 points per game and hasn’t allowed a passing touchdown in any of its last three games.