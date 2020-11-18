Comedian brings laughs to Segra Park Friday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — 2020 has been a rough, unpredictable and in some cases devastating year for many not just here in the Palmetto state but across the country and the world as people comes to terms with the ‘new normal’ of an ongoing pandemic.

While the coronavirus is ongoing, and daily numbers continue to spike, one comedian wants to help take your mind off of it, even if it’s just for just a few hours. Since laughter is often considered the best medicine comedian Rob Schneider is bringing a little comedy to the Capital City.

The Comedy Zone night will take place Friday November 20, 2020. Doors open at 6:30p.m., while the laughs are expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Segra Park in the Bull Street District. Those wishing to attend the fun filled event has a few options so they can get their laugh on, while staying as protected as possible. General admission tickets are $35.00 dollars, VIP tickets are $50.00 dollars. Tickets are also available for those who wants to sit in an enclosed pod. One can accommodate two people for $70.00 dollars, or you can purchase tickets for $140.00 dollars that will put you and friends, or family in a pod with enough room for up to four people.

Keep in mind, a clear bag policy will still apply and masks, and or face coverings will be required in order to enter the facility.

To find out more information about the show, or to purchase tickets you can click on the Fireflies Website Here