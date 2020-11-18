SC Works Midlands hosting in-person job fair Thursday in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, SC Works Midlands is sponsoring an in-person job fair at the Dutch Square Mall. The job fair is scheduled for Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the mall located at 421 Bush River Road in Columbia.

Officials say 50 employers are expected to participate, with about 300 vacant positions. A full list of participating employers can be found at scworksmidlands.org/jobfair.

Masks are required at the event, and social distancing will be practiced. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume.

More information about SC Works is available at scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.