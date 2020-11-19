Richland Library cancels Friday’s flu shot clinic at St. Andrews location

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Library says they had to cancel their flu shot clinic this Friday due to unforeseen circumstances.

It was supposed to be at the St. Andrews location on Broad River Road.

They say you can still go to the final flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Sunday, November 29 at their Main location on Assembly Street.

For more information on what to expect at the clinic, visit Richland Library’s website by clicking here.