Owlet hitches ride to the city that never sleeps in Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

The night-bird was spotted as the tree was getting ready to be erected in New York City for the annual tradition

(CNN) — A truck driver who drove a 75-foot Norway spruce tree from Canada to New York found something he said he’s never seen in person.

The baby owl who was stuck in the New York Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Michelle Brown has the story.