One killed after two vehicle collision on South Drive and Bluff Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after a two vehicle collision on Sunday.

Troopers say it happened on South Drive and Bluff Road after 5 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2001 Ford Taurus tried to make a left on South Drive, when the driver of a 1999 Lexus hit the Taurus.

Authorities say the passenger in the Taurus was killed, while both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say no one wore their seat belts.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.