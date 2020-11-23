SCHA: Apply for health insurance in open enrollment period in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s time to get covered as the open enrollment period to apply for health insurance has begun.

The enrollment period is open now to December 15.

Curtis spoke with Rozalynn Goodwin from the South Carolina Hospital Association about how you can get local experts to help guide you on what plans you qualify for and what options are available.

Goodwin says local experts can help you with the process of applying for Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, and other insurance plans.

If you need help enrolling for free, call the toll-free hotline at 888-998-4646.

You can also visit signupsc.org for more information.