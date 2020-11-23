Sindarius Thornwell re-signs with New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Former Gamecock guard Sindarius Thornwell is returning to the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2020-21 season, ESPN’s Andrew Lopez reports.

The Pelicans have signed forward Wenyen Gabriel and guard Sindarius Thornwell, source tells ESPN. Both on vet minimum deals. Gabriel on a two-year deal with a team option on second year. Thornwell sticks around after spending bubble with Pels. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 23, 2020

Thornwell first signed with the Pelicans before the NBA restarted its season in the Orlando bubble. He saw action in two games, averaging 8.0 points per game and 2.0 assists per game in 17.5 minutes per game.

For his career, Thornwell has played in 139 NBA games in the last three seasons. He’s currently averaging 2.6 points per game and 1.4 rebounds per game.