Sindarius Thornwell re-signs with New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Former Gamecock guard Sindarius Thornwell is returning to the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2020-21 season, ESPN’s Andrew Lopez reports.
Thornwell first signed with the Pelicans before the NBA restarted its season in the Orlando bubble. He saw action in two games, averaging 8.0 points per game and 2.0 assists per game in 17.5 minutes per game.
For his career, Thornwell has played in 139 NBA games in the last three seasons. He’s currently averaging 2.6 points per game and 1.4 rebounds per game.